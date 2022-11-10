Inter & Co, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTR) Shares Gap Down to $2.76

Inter & Co, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTR – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at 2.76, but opened at 2.56. Inter & Co, Inc. shares last traded at 2.57, with a volume of 1,182 shares traded.
INTR has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup cut shares of Inter & Co, Inc. to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $2.32 to $3.60 in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Inter & Co, Inc. from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $3.90 to $5.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th.
The stock’s fifty day moving average is 3.43.
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of INTR. SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda acquired a new position in Inter & Co, Inc. in the 3rd quarter worth about $228,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Inter & Co, Inc. in the 2nd quarter valued at $349,000. BTG Pactual Global Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Inter & Co, Inc. in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,089,000. Truxt Investmentos Ltda. purchased a new stake in Inter & Co, Inc. in the 3rd quarter worth $2,043,000. Finally, Verde Servicos Internacionais S.A. acquired a new position in Inter & Co, Inc. during the third quarter worth $8,541,000. 30.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Inter & Co, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the banking, securities, insurance brokerage, marketplace, asset management, and services businesses. The company's Banking segment offers banking products and services, including checking accounts, cards, deposits, loans and advances, and other services.
