International Seaways (NYSE:INSW) Rating Increased to B- at TheStreet

International Seaways (NYSE:INSW – Get Rating) was upgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

INSW has been the subject of a number of other reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of International Seaways from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of International Seaways from $45.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. BTIG Research raised their price objective on shares of International Seaways from $30.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of International Seaways in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of International Seaways from $40.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.60.

International Seaways Price Performance

Shares of INSW opened at $45.60 on Tuesday. International Seaways has a 1-year low of $13.05 and a 1-year high of $48.12. The stock has a market cap of $2.27 billion and a PE ratio of 16.76. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 2.08.

Insider Buying and Selling at International Seaways

International Seaways ( NYSE:INSW Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The transportation company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.21. International Seaways had a negative net margin of 9.66% and a negative return on equity of 0.07%. The business had revenue of $188.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $176.49 million. As a group, analysts forecast that International Seaways will post 6.4 EPS for the current year.

In other International Seaways news, CFO Jeffrey Pribor sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.65, for a total value of $35,650.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 46,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,652,306.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other International Seaways news, Director Douglas D. Wheat sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.85, for a total transaction of $617,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 62,504 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,928,248.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jeffrey Pribor sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.65, for a total transaction of $35,650.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 46,348 shares in the company, valued at $1,652,306.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 87,499 shares of company stock valued at $3,200,662. 2.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On International Seaways

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in shares of International Seaways during the 1st quarter worth $100,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new stake in shares of International Seaways in the 3rd quarter worth about $109,000. Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in International Seaways in the 1st quarter valued at about $198,000. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in International Seaways in the 2nd quarter valued at about $207,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in International Seaways in the 2nd quarter valued at about $211,000. 85.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About International Seaways

International Seaways, Inc owns and operates a fleet of oceangoing vessels for the transportation of crude oil and petroleum products in the international flag trade. It operates in two segments, Crude Tankers and Product Carriers. As of December 31, 2021, the company owned and operated a fleet of 83 vessels, which include 12 chartered-in vessels, as well as had ownership interests in two floating storage and offloading service vessels.

See Also

