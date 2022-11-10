Internet Initiative Japan Inc. (OTCMKTS:IIJIY) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Internet Initiative Japan Inc. (OTCMKTS:IIJIY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 75.0% from the October 15th total of 400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

IIJIY remained flat at $28.65 on Thursday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,108. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $31.27 and its 200 day moving average is $33.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The firm has a market cap of $2.68 billion, a PE ratio of 21.21 and a beta of 0.73. Internet Initiative Japan has a 12-month low of $22.51 and a 12-month high of $43.60.

Internet Initiative Japan Inc provides Internet connectivity, WAN, outsourcing, systems integration, and network-related equipment sales services in Japan. It operates through two segments, Network Services and Systems Integration Business, and ATM Operation Business. The company offers mobile communication and remote access/telework services; WAN/network services, including SDN, multi-cloud network, closed connection, internet VPN, SEIL, remote access, wireless LAN, and GIGA-school; leased line and broadband services; IIJ DNS platform, and domain name registration and maintenance services; IIJ access ID management, dial-up access, and IIJ IPv6 fiber access services; and security solutions for IIJ managed firewall, DDoS protection, and managed IPS/IDS services.

