Intesa Sanpaolo (OTCMKTS:ISNPY) Price Target Raised to €2.20 at Credit Suisse Group

Intesa Sanpaolo (OTCMKTS:ISNPY – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by stock analysts at Credit Suisse Group from €2.00 ($2.00) to €2.20 ($2.20) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

ISNPY has been the topic of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Intesa Sanpaolo from €2.40 ($2.40) to €2.60 ($2.60) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group cut their price objective on Intesa Sanpaolo from €2.70 ($2.70) to €2.20 ($2.20) in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Intesa Sanpaolo from €2.90 ($2.90) to €2.60 ($2.60) in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Intesa Sanpaolo from €2.30 ($2.30) to €2.50 ($2.50) in a research report on Monday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $2.49.

Intesa Sanpaolo Trading Down 1.2 %

ISNPY traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $12.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 156,542 shares, compared to its average volume of 245,695. Intesa Sanpaolo has a fifty-two week low of $9.36 and a fifty-two week high of $20.22. The business’s 50-day moving average is $10.82 and its 200-day moving average is $11.24.

Intesa Sanpaolo Company Profile

Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. provides various financial products and services primarily in Italy. It operates through six segments Banca dei Territori, IMI Corporate & Investment Banking, International Subsidiary Banks, Asset Management, Private Banking, and Insurance. The company offers lending and deposit products; corporate, investment banking, and public finance services; industrial credit, factoring, and leasing services; asset management solutions; life and non-life insurance products; and bancassurance and pension fund, and fiduciary services.

