inTEST (NYSE:INTT) Raised to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of inTEST (NYSE:INTT – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Monday.

Shares of inTEST stock opened at $8.91 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $98.19 million, a PE ratio of 17.75 and a beta of 1.83. inTEST has a 12 month low of $6.07 and a 12 month high of $17.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.84.

inTEST Corporation supplies test and process solutions for use in manufacturing and testing in automotive, defense/aerospace, industrial, life sciences, security, and semiconductor markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Thermal Products (Thermal) and Electromechanical Semiconductor Products (EMS).

