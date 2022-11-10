Invacare Co. to Post Q4 2022 Earnings of ($0.55) Per Share, Oppenheimer Forecasts (NYSE:IVC)

Invacare Co. (NYSE:IVC – Get Rating) – Analysts at Oppenheimer lowered their Q4 2022 earnings estimates for Invacare in a report released on Monday, November 7th. Oppenheimer analyst M. Nirenberg now expects that the health services provider will earn ($0.55) per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($0.26). The consensus estimate for Invacare’s current full-year earnings is ($1.92) per share. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Invacare’s FY2023 earnings at ($1.34) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($0.65) EPS.

Get Invacare alerts:

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Invacare in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Invacare Trading Down 9.3 %

Shares of NYSE:IVC opened at $0.49 on Thursday. Invacare has a 52 week low of $0.48 and a 52 week high of $4.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.39. The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.80 and its 200-day moving average is $1.05.

Invacare (NYSE:IVC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The health services provider reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by ($0.09). Invacare had a negative return on equity of 32.45% and a negative net margin of 9.99%. The company had revenue of $189.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $212.59 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.28) EPS.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invacare by 4.1% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,917,825 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $2,704,000 after buying an additional 76,384 shares during the last quarter. Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA raised its holdings in Invacare by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA now owns 1,872,034 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $2,396,000 after purchasing an additional 43,000 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Invacare by 102.2% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 921,590 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,298,000 after purchasing an additional 465,708 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Invacare by 43.4% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 573,903 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $735,000 after acquiring an additional 173,592 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Invacare by 30.6% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 441,937 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $566,000 after acquiring an additional 103,627 shares during the last quarter. 69.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Invacare

(Get Rating)

Invacare Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, distributes, and exports medical equipment for use in home health care, retail, and extended care markets worldwide. The company offers mobility and seating products, such as power wheelchairs under the Invacare TDX brand; custom manual wheelchairs under the Invacare, Invacare Top End, and Küschall brand names; and seating and positioning products under the Invacare brand, as well as custom molded seat modules under the PinDot brand.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Invacare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invacare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.