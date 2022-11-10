Invesco BulletShares 2023 Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSMN) Shares Up 0.1%

Invesco BulletShares 2023 Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSMN – Get Rating) shot up 0.1% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $24.96 and last traded at $24.91. 156,566 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 378% from the average session volume of 32,783 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.89.
Invesco BulletShares 2023 Municipal Bond ETF Stock Performance
The company’s fifty day moving average price is $24.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.10.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Invesco BulletShares 2023 Municipal Bond ETF (BSMN)
- Coupang Stock And Why You Should Care
- This Is No Time To Buy D.R. Horton Stock
- Tightly Held Wendy’s Is Undervalued
- Charles Schwab is Making All the Right Moves
- Is Triple-Digit Growth Ahead For Digital Ad Platform Trade Desk?
Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2023 Municipal Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2023 Municipal Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.