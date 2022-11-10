Invesco BulletShares 2023 Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSMN) Shares Up 0.1%

Invesco BulletShares 2023 Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSMN – Get Rating) shot up 0.1% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $24.96 and last traded at $24.91. 156,566 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 378% from the average session volume of 32,783 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.89.

Invesco BulletShares 2023 Municipal Bond ETF Stock Performance

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $24.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.10.

