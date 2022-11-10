Invesco CurrencyShares British Pound Sterling Trust (NYSEARCA:FXB) Shares Cross Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $108.91

Invesco CurrencyShares British Pound Sterling Trust (NYSEARCA:FXB – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $108.91 and traded as high as $111.44. Invesco CurrencyShares British Pound Sterling Trust shares last traded at $110.84, with a volume of 23,852 shares changing hands.

Invesco CurrencyShares British Pound Sterling Trust Trading Up 3.2 %

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $108.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $114.33.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco CurrencyShares British Pound Sterling Trust

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Invesco CurrencyShares British Pound Sterling Trust by 11,092.2% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 551,774 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $59,196,000 after purchasing an additional 546,844 shares during the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC grew its position in Invesco CurrencyShares British Pound Sterling Trust by 111.8% in the first quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 180,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $22,734,000 after acquiring an additional 95,000 shares in the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC grew its position in Invesco CurrencyShares British Pound Sterling Trust by 2.3% in the third quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 13,510 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,449,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. InterOcean Capital Group LLC grew its position in Invesco CurrencyShares British Pound Sterling Trust by 55.9% in the second quarter. InterOcean Capital Group LLC now owns 12,466 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,457,000 after acquiring an additional 4,472 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp purchased a new position in Invesco CurrencyShares British Pound Sterling Trust in the third quarter worth about $300,000.

Invesco CurrencyShares British Pound Sterling Trust Company Profile

Guggenheim CurrencyShares British Pound Sterling Trust, formerly CurrencyShares British Pound Sterling Trust, is a grantor trust. The Trust issues shares (the Shares) in blocks of 50,000 (a Basket) in exchange for deposits of British Pound Sterling and distributes British Pound Sterling in connection with the redemption of Baskets.

