Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) Shares Purchased by Financial Network Wealth Management LLC

Financial Network Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 7.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 25,517 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,743 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ Trust comprises approximately 4.3% of Financial Network Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Financial Network Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $7,152,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Windsor Group LTD boosted its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 5.5% during the first quarter. Windsor Group LTD now owns 649 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $227,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC increased its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC now owns 1,148 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $322,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. NTB Financial Corp increased its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. NTB Financial Corp now owns 956 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $347,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,064 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $578,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shufro Rose & Co. LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC now owns 2,689 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $754,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. 41.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of QQQ stock traded up $14.69 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $278.01. 3,052,378 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 65,481,608. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $279.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $294.54. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 52-week low of $254.26 and a 52-week high of $408.71.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 20th were issued a $0.519 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 19th.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

