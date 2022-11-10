Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (NYSEARCA:GSY) Shares Sold by Regatta Capital Group LLC

Regatta Capital Group LLC decreased its holdings in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (NYSEARCA:GSY – Get Rating) by 6.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,608 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,012 shares during the quarter. Regatta Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF were worth $1,368,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 29,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,483,000 after purchasing an additional 643 shares during the period. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI raised its holdings in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 14.2% in the 1st quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 5,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 714 shares during the period. Ledge Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. Ledge Wealth Management Inc. now owns 9,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $492,000 after purchasing an additional 773 shares during the period. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 8.3% during the first quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 10,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $516,000 after acquiring an additional 790 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 0.7% during the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 122,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,127,000 after acquiring an additional 893 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF alerts:

Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF Price Performance

Shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF stock traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $49.35. 7,111 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 476,917. The business has a 50-day moving average of $49.41 and a 200 day moving average of $49.55. Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF has a fifty-two week low of $49.23 and a fifty-two week high of $50.42.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GSY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (NYSEARCA:GSY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.