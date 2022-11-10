Invitae (NYSE:NVTA) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.17 EPS

Invitae (NYSE:NVTA – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The medical research company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.17, reports. The business had revenue of $133.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $132.80 million. Invitae had a negative net margin of 620.70% and a negative return on equity of 29.91%.

Invitae Trading Down 3.0 %

NVTA opened at $2.28 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $536.42 million, a PE ratio of -0.16 and a beta of 1.59. The business has a 50 day moving average of $2.64 and a 200-day moving average of $3.09. Invitae has a 52 week low of $1.83 and a 52 week high of $22.58. The company has a quick ratio of 6.07, a current ratio of 6.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.12.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NVTA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Cowen cut Invitae from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Benchmark downgraded Invitae from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Invitae to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. SVB Leerink increased their target price on Invitae from $2.50 to $3.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James downgraded Invitae from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.79.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, insider Thomas Brida sold 7,048 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.55, for a total value of $32,068.40. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 386,267 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,757,514.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In other news, Director Sean E. George sold 22,085 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.55, for a total transaction of $100,486.75. Following the sale, the director now owns 788,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,588,384.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Thomas Brida sold 7,048 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.55, for a total value of $32,068.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 386,267 shares in the company, valued at $1,757,514.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 33,735 shares of company stock worth $152,009. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC grew its holdings in Invitae by 37.0% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 12,137 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 3,279 shares in the last quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Invitae by 140.1% during the 1st quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 24,589 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $196,000 after buying an additional 14,347 shares in the last quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Invitae by 15.4% in the 1st quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 21,025 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $168,000 after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Invitae by 296.5% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 32,430 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $258,000 after acquiring an additional 24,250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in Invitae by 42.1% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 10,341 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 3,062 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.27% of the company’s stock.

About Invitae

Invitae Corporation, a medical genetics company, integrates genetic information into mainstream medicine to improve healthcare of people in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers genetic tests in various clinical areas, including hereditary cancer, cardiology, neurology, pediatrics, oncology, metabolic conditions, and rare diseases; digital health solutions; and health data services.

