IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP) Updates Q4 2022 Earnings Guidance

IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP – Get Rating) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.70-$1.00 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.15. The company issued revenue guidance of $300.00 million-$330.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $375.39 million.

IPG Photonics Stock Performance

NASDAQ IPGP traded up $5.43 during trading on Thursday, hitting $89.49. The stock had a trading volume of 211,426 shares, compared to its average volume of 499,908. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.58, a P/E/G ratio of 8.45 and a beta of 1.30. IPG Photonics has a one year low of $79.88 and a one year high of $176.63. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $87.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $94.25.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

IPGP has been the subject of several analyst reports. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on shares of IPG Photonics from $150.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of IPG Photonics from $157.00 to $146.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Benchmark cut their price target on shares of IPG Photonics from $165.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Raymond James raised shares of IPG Photonics from an underperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of IPG Photonics in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. They issued a buy rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $138.50.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Trading of IPG Photonics

In other news, major shareholder Valentin Gapontsev Trust I sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.68, for a total transaction of $478,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,419,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $709,907,232.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 30,000 shares of company stock worth $2,727,450. Company insiders own 33.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in IPG Photonics during the 1st quarter valued at about $120,000. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board purchased a new stake in IPG Photonics during the 1st quarter valued at about $220,000. Cibc World Markets Corp grew its stake in IPG Photonics by 70.5% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 2,170 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $238,000 after acquiring an additional 897 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in IPG Photonics during the 1st quarter valued at about $279,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in IPG Photonics by 21.4% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,364 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $370,000 after acquiring an additional 592 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.21% of the company’s stock.

About IPG Photonics

IPG Photonics Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells various high-performance fiber lasers, fiber amplifiers, and diode lasers used in various applications primarily in materials processing worldwide. The company's laser products include hybrid fiber-solid state lasers with green and ultraviolet wavelengths; fiber pigtailed packaged diodes and fiber coupled direct diode laser systems; high-energy pulsed lasers, multi-wavelength and tunable lasers, and single-polarization and single-frequency lasers; and high-power optical fiber delivery cables, fiber couplers, beam switches, chillers, scanners, and other accessories.

