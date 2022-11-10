Irish Residential Properties REIT (OTCMKTS:RSHPF) Stock Price Up 1.6%

Irish Residential Properties REIT Plc (OTCMKTS:RSHPF – Get Rating) rose 1.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $1.24 and last traded at $1.24. Approximately 600 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 40% from the average daily volume of 1,000 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.22.

Irish Residential Properties REIT Price Performance

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.64.

Irish Residential Properties REIT Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Irish Residential Properties REIT Plc (IRES registration # 529737) is an Irish REIT focused on consolidating the fragmented Irish rental market by targeting quality multi-unit residential real estate in Dublin and other major centres. IRES is externally managed by certain subsidiaries of CAPREIT (TSX:CAR.UN).

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Irish Residential Properties REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Irish Residential Properties REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.