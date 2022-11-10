iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) Shares Purchased by Shoker Investment Counsel Inc.

Shoker Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating) by 14.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 154,829 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,761 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF makes up about 4.8% of Shoker Investment Counsel Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Shoker Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $9,110,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Latitude Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 48.1% during the first quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC now owns 8,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $599,000 after acquiring an additional 2,797 shares in the last quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 7.8% during the second quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 1,666,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,058,000 after acquiring an additional 120,510 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 25.2% during the second quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 31,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,851,000 after acquiring an additional 6,328 shares in the last quarter. O Dell Group LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 9.8% during the first quarter. O Dell Group LLC now owns 9,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $637,000 after acquiring an additional 815 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 54.8% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 111,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,751,000 after purchasing an additional 39,503 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Down 1.4 %

BATS:IEFA traded down $0.84 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $57.13. The stock had a trading volume of 13,990,548 shares. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1-year low of $56.55 and a 1-year high of $70.84. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $59.38.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.