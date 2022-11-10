iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG) Position Lowered by Tiaa Fsb

Tiaa Fsb lowered its stake in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG – Get Rating) by 7.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 34,331,419 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,922,758 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF comprises 6.6% of Tiaa Fsb’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Tiaa Fsb’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,684,299,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of IEMG. Foster & Motley Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 15.6% in the first quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 5,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,000 after buying an additional 697 shares in the last quarter. Fusion Family Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 609.8% in the first quarter. Fusion Family Wealth LLC now owns 497,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,618,000 after buying an additional 427,135 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc. now owns 103,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,741,000 after purchasing an additional 761 shares in the last quarter. CKW Financial Group increased its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. CKW Financial Group now owns 1,074,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,702,000 after purchasing an additional 8,797 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Radnor Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 20.7% during the 1st quarter. Radnor Financial Advisors LLC now owns 72,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,027,000 after purchasing an additional 12,437 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Price Performance

IEMG stock traded up $1.23 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $45.51. 350,189 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,497,670. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $41.44 and a 12-month high of $64.02. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $44.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.97.

