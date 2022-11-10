iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) is Fermata Advisors LLC’s 9th Largest Position

Fermata Advisors LLC reduced its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Get Rating) by 6.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 69,750 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,572 shares during the quarter. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF makes up about 2.5% of Fermata Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position. Fermata Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $7,093,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at $31,000. Covington Capital Management grew its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 54.2% in the second quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $44,000. 82.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA AGG traded up $1.92 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $96.47. The company had a trading volume of 305,233 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,760,736. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $93.20 and a 1 year high of $115.24. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $96.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $100.29.

About iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

