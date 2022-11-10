iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EM ETF (NASDAQ:EMXF) Shares Up 0.2%

iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EM ETF (NASDAQ:EMXF – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 0.2% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $33.02 and last traded at $32.79. 13,079 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 14% from the average session volume of 11,489 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.74.

iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EM ETF Stock Performance

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $32.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.23.

