iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF (NASDAQ:WOOD) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF (NASDAQ:WOOD – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 11,000 shares, a decrease of 86.2% from the October 15th total of 79,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 14,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days.

iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF Stock Up 4.7 %

Shares of WOOD stock traded up $3.35 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $75.29. The stock had a trading volume of 8,505 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,579. The business’s fifty day moving average is $70.20 and its 200-day moving average is $77.21. iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF has a 1-year low of $63.78 and a 1-year high of $95.27.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Eclectic Associates Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF by 2.0% in the second quarter. Eclectic Associates Inc. ADV now owns 12,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $966,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the period. Millburn Ridgefield Corp increased its holdings in shares of iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF by 7.3% in the second quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp now owns 3,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the period. CX Institutional boosted its stake in shares of iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF by 2.2% in the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 12,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $952,000 after buying an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF by 7.4% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 4,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF by 7.7% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 4,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,000 after buying an additional 297 shares during the last quarter.

About iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF

iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF, formerly iShares S&P Global Timber & Forestry Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global Timber & Forestry Index (the Index). The Index consists of approximately 25 publicly-traded companies engaged in the ownership, management or upstream supply chain of forests and timberlands.

