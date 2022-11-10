iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) Shares Bought by Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Get Rating) by 67.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,644 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 17,542 shares during the quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $1,497,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 3.3% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 43,271,074 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,484,631,000 after purchasing an additional 1,371,115 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Gold Trust in the second quarter worth $997,128,000. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. increased its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 1.4% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 21,165,835 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $779,537,000 after purchasing an additional 292,574 shares during the last quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp raised its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 1.0% during the second quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 13,684,606 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $469,519,000 after purchasing an additional 128,975 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 24.1% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,397,408 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $272,323,000 after buying an additional 1,436,094 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.24% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares Gold Trust alerts:

iShares Gold Trust Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:IAU opened at $32.34 on Thursday. iShares Gold Trust has a fifty-two week low of $30.69 and a fifty-two week high of $39.36. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.36.

iShares Gold Trust Company Profile

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Gold Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Gold Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.