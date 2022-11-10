iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) Shares Sold by Verus Capital Partners LLC

Verus Capital Partners LLC lowered its holdings in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Get Rating) by 54.8% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 63,453 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 76,816 shares during the quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $3,217,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Summit Trail Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Gold Trust in the second quarter valued at $11,012,000. Foster & Motley Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 5.7% in the second quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 6,495 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $223,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. Kellett Schaffner Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 48.3% in the second quarter. Kellett Schaffner Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 17,429 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $598,000 after purchasing an additional 5,679 shares during the period. Dohj LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 67.9% in the second quarter. Dohj LLC now owns 101,430 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,480,000 after purchasing an additional 41,002 shares during the period. Finally, Resources Investment Advisors LLC. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 12.0% in the second quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 7,099 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 761 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.24% of the company’s stock.

iShares Gold Trust Price Performance

Shares of IAU stock traded up $0.83 on Thursday, hitting $33.17. The stock had a trading volume of 166,122 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,852,529. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $31.76 and its 200-day moving average is $33.36. iShares Gold Trust has a 52-week low of $30.69 and a 52-week high of $39.36.

iShares Gold Trust Profile

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

