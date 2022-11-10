iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTK) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTK – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 304,500 shares, an increase of 2,571.1% from the October 15th total of 11,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 127,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.4 days.
iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Treasury ETF Stock Up 1.9 %
IBTK traded up $0.36 during trading on Thursday, reaching $19.57. The company had a trading volume of 9 shares, compared to its average volume of 86,475. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.46. iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Treasury ETF has a 52 week low of $18.96 and a 52 week high of $23.65.
iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Treasury ETF Increases Dividend
The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 2nd were given a dividend of $0.089 per share. This represents a $1.07 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.46%. This is an increase from iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Treasury ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 1st.
Institutional Trading of iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Treasury ETF
