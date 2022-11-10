iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTK) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTK – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 304,500 shares, an increase of 2,571.1% from the October 15th total of 11,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 127,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.4 days.

iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Treasury ETF Stock Up 1.9 %

IBTK traded up $0.36 during trading on Thursday, reaching $19.57. The company had a trading volume of 9 shares, compared to its average volume of 86,475. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.46. iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Treasury ETF has a 52 week low of $18.96 and a 52 week high of $23.65.

iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Treasury ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 2nd were given a dividend of $0.089 per share. This represents a $1.07 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.46%. This is an increase from iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Treasury ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 1st.

Institutional Trading of iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Treasury ETF

An institutional investor recently raised its position in iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Treasury ETF stock. Confluence Investment Management LLC raised its stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Treasury ETF ( NASDAQ:IBTK Get Rating ) by 84.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,569,927 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 719,973 shares during the period. Confluence Investment Management LLC owned 19.87% of iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Treasury ETF worth $30,786,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

