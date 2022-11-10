iShares International Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGOV) Short Interest Update

iShares International Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGOV – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 59,900 shares, a decrease of 78.8% from the October 15th total of 282,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 206,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

iShares International Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares International Treasury Bond ETF stock traded up $1.34 during trading on Thursday, hitting $38.63. 1,362,740 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 202,371. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $37.18 and its 200-day moving average is $39.94. iShares International Treasury Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $35.47 and a 52 week high of $51.11.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares International Treasury Bond ETF

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. increased its position in shares of iShares International Treasury Bond ETF by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 12,307,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $503,243,000 after purchasing an additional 291,946 shares during the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of iShares International Treasury Bond ETF by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 1,008,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,823,000 after purchasing an additional 9,717 shares during the last quarter. Money Design Co. Ltd. grew its position in iShares International Treasury Bond ETF by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Money Design Co. Ltd. now owns 618,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,289,000 after acquiring an additional 28,479 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its position in iShares International Treasury Bond ETF by 17.2% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 242,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,863,000 after acquiring an additional 35,530 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in iShares International Treasury Bond ETF by 109.9% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 236,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,673,000 after acquiring an additional 123,862 shares during the last quarter.

iShares International Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares International Treasury Bond ETF, formerly iShares S&P/Citigroup International Treasury Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, of the S&P/Citigroup International Treasury Bond Index Ex US (the Index).

