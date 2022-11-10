iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (NASDAQ:EMB) Holdings Cut by Unionview LLC

Unionview LLC lowered its holdings in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (NASDAQ:EMB – Get Rating) by 5.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 5,627 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 331 shares during the period. Unionview LLC’s holdings in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF were worth $480,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EMB. Berger Financial Group Inc increased its stake in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 8.7% in the second quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc now owns 27,972 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,387,000 after purchasing an additional 2,241 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 8.7% during the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 34,953 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,982,000 after acquiring an additional 2,806 shares during the period. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 8.8% during the second quarter. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 38,393 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,276,000 after acquiring an additional 3,117 shares during the period. Blue Fin Capital Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 4.0% during the second quarter. Blue Fin Capital Inc. now owns 16,211 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,383,000 after acquiring an additional 621 shares during the period. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,546,000.

iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF stock traded up $3.22 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $83.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 567,667 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,482,226. iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $76.35 and a twelve month high of $110.54. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $81.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $85.48.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 2nd were given a $0.382 dividend. This is a positive change from iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 1st. This represents a $4.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.52%.

iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF, formerly iShares JPMorgan USD Emerging Markets Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the JPMorgan EMBI Global Core Index (the Index). The Index is a diverse United States dollar-denominated emerging markets debt benchmark, which tracks the total return of actively traded external debt instruments in emerging market countries.

