iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV) is Vance Wealth Inc.’s 10th Largest Position

Vance Wealth Inc. raised its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Get Rating) by 14.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 63,330 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,060 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF makes up about 2.1% of Vance Wealth Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Vance Wealth Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $2,749,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EFV. Landmark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Stock Performance

EFV traded down $0.70 during trading on Thursday, hitting $42.30. The stock had a trading volume of 3,136,440 shares. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $40.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.68. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a twelve month low of $49.15 and a twelve month high of $59.57.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.