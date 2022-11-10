iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV) Shares Sold by TownSquare Capital LLC

TownSquare Capital LLC reduced its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Get Rating) by 24.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 31,912 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,534 shares during the quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $1,385,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of EFV. Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $40,000.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Stock Down 1.6 %

BATS:EFV opened at $42.30 on Thursday. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $49.15 and a fifty-two week high of $59.57. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.68.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.