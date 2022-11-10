iShares MSCI Japan Value ETF (NASDAQ:EWJV) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

iShares MSCI Japan Value ETF (NASDAQ:EWJV – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,400 shares, a decrease of 70.2% from the October 15th total of 4,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 11,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

iShares MSCI Japan Value ETF Stock Up 5.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:EWJV traded up $1.13 on Thursday, hitting $23.76. The company had a trading volume of 7,109 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,273. iShares MSCI Japan Value ETF has a 52-week low of $21.29 and a 52-week high of $28.55. The business has a 50 day moving average of $22.39 and a 200 day moving average of $23.72.

Get iShares MSCI Japan Value ETF alerts:

Institutional Trading of iShares MSCI Japan Value ETF

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lansing Street Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Japan Value ETF in the first quarter valued at $3,425,000. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Japan Value ETF by 43.7% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 117,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,770,000 after buying an additional 35,680 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Japan Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $2,168,000. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Japan Value ETF by 82.2% in the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 34,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $823,000 after buying an additional 15,724 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Japan Value ETF by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 33,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $885,000 after buying an additional 2,598 shares during the last quarter.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Japan Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Japan Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.