iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) Position Trimmed by Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC

Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC cut its stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 529,866 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,933 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF comprises approximately 3.7% of Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $59,202,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. lifted its stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 21,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,437,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC now owns 6,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $731,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 16.2% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 630 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 2,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 1,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Stock Down 2.1 %

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF stock traded down $2.32 during trading on Thursday, hitting $109.75. The company had a trading volume of 797,621 shares. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 1-year low of $71.96 and a 1-year high of $88.63. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $110.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $115.94.

