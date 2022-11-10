iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) Shares Purchased by Wealthspire Advisors LLC

Wealthspire Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating) by 12.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 110,035 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,926 shares during the period. Wealthspire Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $18,636,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Leelyn Smith LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 95.4% during the second quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 6,182 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,046,000 after acquiring an additional 3,019 shares during the period. Stonegate Investment Group LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 14.4% in the 2nd quarter. Stonegate Investment Group LLC now owns 8,264 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,400,000 after purchasing an additional 1,042 shares in the last quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 44,349 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,511,000 after purchasing an additional 916 shares in the last quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 35.8% in the 2nd quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC now owns 4,231 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $717,000 after purchasing an additional 1,115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Agate Pass Investment Management LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter. Agate Pass Investment Management LLC now owns 6,349 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,075,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares in the last quarter.

IWM traded up $9.43 during trading on Thursday, reaching $184.06. The company had a trading volume of 2,401,110 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,901,668. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $175.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $179.68. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 12-month low of $162.50 and a 12-month high of $241.56.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

