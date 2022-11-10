iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV) Shares Sold by Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV – Get Rating) by 20.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 178,733 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 46,823 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in iShares Silver Trust were worth $3,331,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bailard Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Silver Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 1.4% in the second quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 54,200 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $992,000 after buying an additional 774 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 30.0% during the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 2,900 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 670 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Silver Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $58,000. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Silver Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $265,000.

NYSEARCA:SLV opened at $19.36 on Thursday. iShares Silver Trust has a 1-year low of $16.19 and a 1-year high of $24.90. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $17.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.63.

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

