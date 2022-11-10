iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Acquired by Tiaa Fsb

Tiaa Fsb lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 45.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 610,744 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 190,784 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 ETF accounts for approximately 0.9% of Tiaa Fsb’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Tiaa Fsb owned about 0.08% of iShares S&P 500 ETF worth $231,564,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 2.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 71,694,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,527,001,000 after buying an additional 1,416,703 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 182.9% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 45,323,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,562,676,000 after buying an additional 29,304,353 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 0.6% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,201,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,071,620,000 after buying an additional 179,055 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 6.2% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 25,420,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,638,271,000 after buying an additional 1,488,820 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 4.9% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,499,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,855,945,000 after buying an additional 394,911 shares during the period.

Get iShares S&P 500 ETF alerts:

iShares S&P 500 ETF Trading Up 3.8 %

IVV traded up $14.28 on Thursday, hitting $390.05. 141,050 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,492,185. The business’s fifty day moving average is $380.02 and its 200 day moving average is $394.59. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $349.53 and a fifty-two week high of $482.07.

About iShares S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.