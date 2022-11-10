iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) Stock Position Cut by Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC

Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC lessened its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 50,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,030 shares during the quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $3,024,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $685,157,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 64.6% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,400,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,481,793,000 after purchasing an additional 7,610,709 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 50,148,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,830,325,000 after purchasing an additional 3,865,185 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 93.8% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,970,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $574,013,000 after purchasing an additional 3,373,834 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clark Capital Management Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $227,759,000.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVW traded up $3.52 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $60.65. 195,567 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,233,140. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $55.30 and a 52 week high of $85.09. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $63.35.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

