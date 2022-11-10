Ivanhoe Electric (NYSEAMERICAN:IE) Shares Gap Up to $10.79

Shares of Ivanhoe Electric Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:IE – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at 10.79, but opened at 11.78. Ivanhoe Electric shares last traded at 11.47, with a volume of 411 shares traded.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on IE shares. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Ivanhoe Electric in a research report on Monday, July 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Ivanhoe Electric in a report on Monday, July 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.50 target price for the company. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Ivanhoe Electric in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Ivanhoe Electric in a report on Thursday, August 18th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company.

Get Ivanhoe Electric alerts:

Ivanhoe Electric Stock Up 6.5 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 9.90 and a quick ratio of 9.64.

Insider Activity

Ivanhoe Electric ( NYSEAMERICAN:IE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 12th. The company reported -0.85 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of 0.23 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts forecast that Ivanhoe Electric Inc. will post -1.41 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Robert M. Friedland purchased 416,666 shares of Ivanhoe Electric stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of 8.00 per share, for a total transaction of 3,333,328.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 8,962,557 shares in the company, valued at approximately 71,700,456. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, major shareholder I-Pulse Inc. sold 833,332 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of 8.00, for a total value of 6,666,656.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 10,172,161 shares in the company, valued at approximately 81,377,288. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert M. Friedland acquired 416,666 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of 8.00 per share, with a total value of 3,333,328.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,962,557 shares in the company, valued at 71,700,456. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 14.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Ivanhoe Electric

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in shares of Ivanhoe Electric in the 3rd quarter worth $74,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Ivanhoe Electric in the 3rd quarter worth $1,877,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of Ivanhoe Electric by 187.5% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 115,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $949,000 after acquiring an additional 75,000 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Ivanhoe Electric in the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Finally, SailingStone Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ivanhoe Electric by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. SailingStone Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,994,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,365,000 after buying an additional 265,025 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 35.34% of the company’s stock.

About Ivanhoe Electric

(Get Rating)

Ivanhoe Electric Inc operates as a mineral exploration and development company in the United States. It operates through Critical Metals, Technology, and Energy Storage. The company holds 84.6% interests in the Tintic copper-gold project covering an area of 65 square kilometers located in Utah. It also holds an option to acquire a 100% interest in the Santa Cruz copper project covering an area of 77.59 square kilometers located in Arizona; 75% interest in the Hog Heaven silver-gold-copper project covering an area of 24.2 square kilometers located in Montana; and 60% interest in the Ivory Coast project covering an area of 1,125 square kilometers located in the Ivory Coast.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ivanhoe Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ivanhoe Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.