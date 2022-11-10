Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the twenty ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $91.04.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on JACK. Barclays upped their target price on Jack in the Box from $69.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Jack in the Box from $84.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Jack in the Box in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Guggenheim boosted their price target on Jack in the Box from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price target on Jack in the Box from $107.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 11th.

Get Jack in the Box alerts:

Jack in the Box Stock Performance

NASDAQ:JACK opened at $82.33 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $80.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $75.14. The company has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.14, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.66. Jack in the Box has a fifty-two week low of $54.80 and a fifty-two week high of $104.11.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Jack in the Box

Jack in the Box ( NASDAQ:JACK Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The restaurant operator reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $398.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $397.37 million. Jack in the Box had a net margin of 8.10% and a negative return on equity of 17.06%. The business’s revenue was up 47.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.79 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Jack in the Box will post 5.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in JACK. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Jack in the Box during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Repertoire Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of Jack in the Box during the 2nd quarter valued at about $56,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in shares of Jack in the Box during the 3rd quarter valued at about $69,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Jack in the Box by 112.2% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,358 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 718 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Jack in the Box by 63.8% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,212 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 472 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.09% of the company’s stock.

About Jack in the Box

(Get Rating)

Jack in the Box Inc operates and franchises Jack in the Box quick-service restaurants. As of November 23, 2021, it operated and franchised approximately 2,200 Jack in the Box quick-service restaurants in 21 states and Guam. The company was founded in 1951 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Jack in the Box Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jack in the Box and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.