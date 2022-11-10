Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the twenty ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $91.04.
A number of research firms have recently weighed in on JACK. Barclays upped their target price on Jack in the Box from $69.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Jack in the Box from $84.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Jack in the Box in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Guggenheim boosted their price target on Jack in the Box from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price target on Jack in the Box from $107.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 11th.
Jack in the Box Stock Performance
NASDAQ:JACK opened at $82.33 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $80.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $75.14. The company has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.14, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.66. Jack in the Box has a fifty-two week low of $54.80 and a fifty-two week high of $104.11.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Jack in the Box
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in JACK. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Jack in the Box during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Repertoire Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of Jack in the Box during the 2nd quarter valued at about $56,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in shares of Jack in the Box during the 3rd quarter valued at about $69,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Jack in the Box by 112.2% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,358 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 718 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Jack in the Box by 63.8% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,212 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 472 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.09% of the company’s stock.
About Jack in the Box
Jack in the Box Inc operates and franchises Jack in the Box quick-service restaurants. As of November 23, 2021, it operated and franchised approximately 2,200 Jack in the Box quick-service restaurants in 21 states and Guam. The company was founded in 1951 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.
