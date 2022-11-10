James Lim Sells 30,000 Shares of StepStone Group Inc. (NASDAQ:STEP) Stock

StepStone Group Inc. (NASDAQ:STEP – Get Rating) major shareholder James Lim sold 30,000 shares of StepStone Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.65, for a total transaction of $889,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,383,886 shares in the company, valued at approximately $218,932,219.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

James Lim also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, November 10th, James Lim sold 436,000 shares of StepStone Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.18, for a total transaction of $13,158,480.00.

NASDAQ STEP traded up $1.33 during trading on Thursday, reaching $30.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,293,510 shares, compared to its average volume of 306,003. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.28 billion, a PE ratio of 35.21, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.36. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $27.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.97. StepStone Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.39 and a 1-year high of $55.19.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 29th. StepStone Group’s dividend payout ratio is 93.02%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of STEP. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of StepStone Group by 116.7% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,744,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,675,000 after purchasing an additional 939,445 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in StepStone Group by 20.4% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,859,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,605,000 after acquiring an additional 653,619 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in StepStone Group by 9.2% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,437,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,545,000 after acquiring an additional 460,189 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in StepStone Group by 97.1% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 514,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,398,000 after acquiring an additional 253,500 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in StepStone Group by 6.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,921,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,573,000 after acquiring an additional 189,267 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 45.21% of the company’s stock.

STEP has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of StepStone Group from $33.00 to $29.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of StepStone Group in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of StepStone Group from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of StepStone Group from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, StepStone Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.42.

StepStone Group Inc is an investment firm specializing in direct, fund of funds, secondary direct, and secondary indirect investments. For direct investment, it seeks to invest in venture debt, incubation, mezzanine, distressed/vulture, seed/startup, early venture, mid venture, late venture, emerging growth, later stage, turnaround, growth capital, industry consolidation, recapitalization, and buyout investments in mature and middle market companies.

