Jamf (BATS:JAMF) Price Target Lowered to $21.00 at Craig Hallum

Jamf (BATS:JAMF – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by analysts at Craig Hallum from $29.00 to $21.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Craig Hallum’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 5.00% from the company’s previous close.

JAMF has been the topic of several other research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on Jamf from $33.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Barclays upgraded shares of Jamf from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $26.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Jamf from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 17th. JMP Securities lowered their price target on Jamf from $39.00 to $34.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Jamf from $40.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Jamf presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $33.20.

Shares of JAMF stock opened at $20.00 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $22.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.81.

In related news, Director Dean Hager sold 30,006 shares of Jamf stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.09, for a total value of $812,862.54. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 320,126 shares in the company, valued at $8,672,213.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In other news, insider Linh Lam sold 1,941 shares of Jamf stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.53, for a total transaction of $49,553.73. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 113,011 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,885,170.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Dean Hager sold 30,006 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.09, for a total value of $812,862.54. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 320,126 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,672,213.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of Jamf by 56.8% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,566,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,784,000 after buying an additional 2,016,031 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Jamf by 34.4% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,331,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,355,000 after acquiring an additional 340,533 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Jamf by 323.8% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 430,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,667,000 after purchasing an additional 329,019 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its stake in shares of Jamf by 29.1% during the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,415,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,258,000 after purchasing an additional 318,630 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Jamf by 30.1% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 888,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,014,000 after purchasing an additional 205,788 shares during the last quarter.

Jamf Holding Corp. offers a cloud software platform for Apple infrastructure and security platform worldwide. Its products include Jamf Pro, an Apple ecosystem management software solution for IT environments; Jamf Now, a pay-as-you-go Apple device management software solution for small-to-medium-sized businesses; Jamf School, a software solution for educators; Jamf Data Policy, a solution to enforce acceptable usage policies to eliminate shadow IT and block risky content and manage data consumption with real-time analytics and granular reporting; and Jamf Connect that streamlines Mac authentication and identity management; and Jamf Private Access, a ZTNA solution that replaces legacy conditional access and VPN technology.

