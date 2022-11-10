Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Give CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA (ETR:EVD) a €75.00 Price Target

Jefferies Financial Group set a €75.00 ($75.00) price objective on CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA (ETR:EVD – Get Rating) in a research note published on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Separately, Berenberg Bank set a €80.00 ($80.00) price objective on shares of CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Wednesday, August 31st.

CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA Trading Up 1.8 %

Shares of EVD opened at €52.65 ($52.65) on Monday. CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA has a 1-year low of €40.32 ($40.32) and a 1-year high of €72.68 ($72.68). The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of €48.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of €53.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.21, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market cap of $5.05 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.87.

About CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA

CTS Eventim AG & Co KGaA operates in the leisure events market in Germany, Italy, the United States, Switzerland, Austria, Finland, the Netherlands, Spain, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Ticketing and Live Entertainment. The Ticketing segment produces, sells, brokers, distributes, and markets tickets for concerts, theatre, art, sports, and other events.

