Jeffrey Bolton Buys 2,000 Shares of Enhabit, Inc. (NYSE:EHAB) Stock

Enhabit, Inc. (NYSE:EHAB – Get Rating) Director Jeffrey Bolton purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $12.75 per share, with a total value of $25,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 14,597 shares in the company, valued at $186,111.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of EHAB stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $12.77. 465,465 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 945,501. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $14.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Enhabit, Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.65 and a 12-month high of $25.25.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in Enhabit in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $379,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in Enhabit in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,262,000. Reinhart Partners Inc. purchased a new position in Enhabit in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,153,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in Enhabit in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $333,000. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System purchased a new position in Enhabit in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $340,000. 28.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EHAB has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Enhabit in a research note on Tuesday, August 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Bank of America began coverage on Enhabit in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup began coverage on Enhabit in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Enhabit from $19.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer began coverage on Enhabit in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.00.

Enhabit, Inc provides home health and hospice services in the United States. Its home health services include patient education, pain management, wound care and dressing changes, cardiac rehabilitation, infusion therapy, pharmaceutical administration, and skilled observation and assessment services; practices to treat chronic diseases and conditions, including diabetes, hypertension, arthritis, Alzheimer's disease, low vision, spinal stenosis, Parkinson's disease, osteoporosis, complex wound care and chronic pain, along with disease-specific plans for patients with diabetes, congestive heart failure, post-orthopedic surgery, or injury and respiratory diseases; and physical, occupational and speech therapists provide therapy services.

