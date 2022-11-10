Jiuzi (NASDAQ:JZXN) Stock Price Down 16.8%

Jiuzi Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:JZXN – Get Rating)’s share price was down 16.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $0.22 and last traded at $0.23. Approximately 278,310 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 43% from the average daily volume of 487,641 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.27.

Jiuzi Stock Performance

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.73.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Jiuzi

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Jiuzi stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Jiuzi Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:JZXN – Get Rating) by 51.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 66,600 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,700 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.33% of Jiuzi worth $58,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 0.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Jiuzi

Jiuzi Holdings, Inc, through its variable interest entity in Zhejiang Jiuzi New Energy Vehicles Co, Ltd., franchises and operates Jiuzi retail stores that sell new energy vehicles, plug-in electric vehicles, and related components and parts. As of March 15, 2022, it operated 37 franchise stores and 1 company-owned store in the People's Republic of China.

