JMP Securities Trims Viant Technology (NASDAQ:DSP) Target Price to $6.00

Viant Technology (NASDAQ:DSP – Get Rating) had its target price cut by investment analysts at JMP Securities from $9.00 to $6.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “market outperform” rating on the stock. JMP Securities’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 29.03% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on DSP. Bank of America cut Viant Technology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on Viant Technology from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Craig Hallum began coverage on Viant Technology in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $10.67.

Viant Technology Price Performance

Shares of DSP stock traded up $0.26 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $4.65. The stock had a trading volume of 817 shares, compared to its average volume of 67,052. The firm has a market capitalization of $282.81 million, a PE ratio of -8.30 and a beta of 0.23. Viant Technology has a twelve month low of $3.85 and a twelve month high of $13.31. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $4.41 and its 200 day moving average is $5.09.

Institutional Trading of Viant Technology

Viant Technology ( NASDAQ:DSP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.02). Viant Technology had a negative return on equity of 4.88% and a negative net margin of 3.33%. The company had revenue of $31.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.40 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Viant Technology will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in DSP. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Viant Technology by 252.5% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 1,808 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Viant Technology in the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. PDT Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Viant Technology in the 2nd quarter worth about $52,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in Viant Technology by 28.9% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 10,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 2,359 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in Viant Technology in the 1st quarter worth about $92,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.84% of the company’s stock.

Viant Technology Company Profile

Viant Technology Inc operates as an advertising software company. It provides Adelphic, an enterprise software platform that enables marketers and their advertising agencies to plan, buy, and measure advertising across channels, including desktop, mobile, connected and linear TV, in-game, streaming audio, and digital billboards.

