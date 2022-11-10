JOE Tops 24-Hour Volume of $7.14 Million (JOE)

JOE (JOE) traded down 1.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on November 10th. During the last week, JOE has traded down 22.4% against the US dollar. One JOE token can now be purchased for $0.17 or 0.00000960 BTC on exchanges. JOE has a market cap of $54.87 million and $7.14 million worth of JOE was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About JOE

JOE launched on June 4th, 2021. JOE’s total supply is 420,304,079 tokens and its circulating supply is 325,718,033 tokens. The official website for JOE is www.traderjoexyz.com/#/home. JOE’s official Twitter account is @traderjoe_xyz and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for JOE is joecontent.substack.com.

Buying and Selling JOE

According to CryptoCompare, “Trader Joe is a one-stop decentralized trading platform on the Avalanche network. It combines DEX services with DeFi lending to offer leveraged trading.JOE is a governance token that also rewards its holders with a share of exchange revenues. The token distribution follows a fixed supply, decaying emission model.”

