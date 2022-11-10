Journeo (LON:JNEO) Stock Price Up 0.9%

Journeo plc (LON:JNEO – Get Rating)’s share price rose 0.9% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 110 ($1.27) and last traded at GBX 107 ($1.23). Approximately 18,422 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 105% from the average daily volume of 8,998 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 106 ($1.22).

Journeo Trading Up 0.4 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 147.16, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market cap of £9.79 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,230.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 114.89 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 115.79.

Journeo Company Profile

Journeo plc provides solutions to the transport community that captures, processes, and displays essential information to enhance journeys in the United Kingdom and mainland Europe. The company operates in two segments, Fleet Systems and Passenger Systems. It offers passenger transport infrastructure systems, such as bay, stretched in-shelter, summary, full-color LED, low-power E-ink, and solar-powered TFT displays, as well as interactive wayfinding totems, air quality sensors, in-shelter closed circuit television (CCTV), and bus station Wi-Fi.

