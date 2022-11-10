JPMorgan Chase & Co. Cuts RS Group (LON:RS1) Price Target to GBX 820

RS Group (LON:RS1 – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 1,050 ($12.09) to GBX 820 ($9.44) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

RS1 has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed an overweight rating and set a GBX 1,200 ($13.82) target price on shares of RS Group in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of RS Group from GBX 1,300 ($14.97) to GBX 1,250 ($14.39) and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Shore Capital reiterated an under review rating on shares of RS Group in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Barclays reiterated an equal weight rating and set a GBX 1,060 ($12.20) price target on shares of RS Group in a report on Friday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 1,150 ($13.24).

Get RS Group alerts:

RS Group Stock Performance

Shares of LON RS1 opened at GBX 902 ($10.39) on Monday. RS Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 790 ($9.10) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,169 ($13.46). The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 995.27. The company has a market capitalization of £4.26 billion and a P/E ratio of 1,589.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.28.

RS Group Cuts Dividend

About RS Group

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 24th will be issued a GBX 7.20 ($0.08) dividend. This represents a yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 24th. RS Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.42%.

(Get Rating)

RS Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes various electronics and industrial products in the United Kingdom, the United States, France, Germany, Italy, and internationally. The company provides industrial interconnect and test, industrial automation and control, board-level electronics, and single-board computing products; and tools, consumables, and facilities maintenance products, such as personal protective equipment, site safety products, and 3D printing products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for RS Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RS Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.