JPMorgan Elect plc ­- Managed Growth (LON:JPE – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Thursday, November 10th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 17th will be paid a dividend of GBX 6 ($0.07) per share on Wednesday, December 7th. This represents a yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 17th. This is a boost from JPMorgan Elect plc ­- Managed Growth’s previous dividend of $5.00. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

JPE traded up GBX 0.14 ($0.00) during midday trading on Thursday, reaching GBX 952.64 ($10.97). 3,393 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,224. JPMorgan Elect plc ­- Managed Growth has a one year low of GBX 886.25 ($10.20) and a one year high of GBX 1,119.50 ($12.89). The stock has a market capitalization of £1.01 billion and a P/E ratio of 1,270.00. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 932.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 947.57.

JPMorgan Elect plc ­- Managed Growth is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund of funds launched and managed by JPMorgan Funds Limited. The fund is co-managed by JPMorgan Asset Management (UK) Limited. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe, with an emphasis on the United Kingdom.

