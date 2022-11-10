JPMorgan Elect plc - Managed Growth (LON:JPE – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Thursday, November 10th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 17th will be paid a dividend of GBX 6 ($0.07) per share on Wednesday, December 7th. This represents a yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 17th. This is a boost from JPMorgan Elect plc - Managed Growth’s previous dividend of $5.00. The official announcement can be seen at this link.
JPMorgan Elect plc - Managed Growth Stock Performance
JPE traded up GBX 0.14 ($0.00) during midday trading on Thursday, reaching GBX 952.64 ($10.97). 3,393 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,224. JPMorgan Elect plc - Managed Growth has a one year low of GBX 886.25 ($10.20) and a one year high of GBX 1,119.50 ($12.89). The stock has a market capitalization of £1.01 billion and a P/E ratio of 1,270.00. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 932.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 947.57.
JPMorgan Elect plc - Managed Growth Company Profile
