JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST) Shares Sold by Foster & Motley Inc.

Foster & Motley Inc. trimmed its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST – Get Rating) by 30.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 612,006 shares of the company’s stock after selling 271,710 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF accounts for about 2.7% of Foster & Motley Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Foster & Motley Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $30,655,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vickerman Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vickerman Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 266,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,330,000 after purchasing an additional 10,168 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. increased its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 1.2% in the second quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 295,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,786,000 after buying an additional 3,414 shares during the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 7.7% in the second quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $804,000 after buying an additional 1,149 shares during the last quarter. Connectus Wealth LLC increased its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 10.9% in the second quarter. Connectus Wealth LLC now owns 295,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,812,000 after buying an additional 28,993 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 6.8% in the second quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 10,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $507,000 after buying an additional 642 shares during the last quarter.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Price Performance

BATS:JPST remained flat at $50.07 during mid-day trading on Thursday. The company had a trading volume of 6,813,310 shares. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $50.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.12.

