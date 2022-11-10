Jumbo (OTCMKTS:JUMSY) Trading Up 0.4%

Jumbo S.A. (OTCMKTS:JUMSY – Get Rating)’s stock price was up 0.4% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $15.80 and last traded at $15.80. Approximately 100 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 58% from the average daily volume of 240 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.74.

Jumbo Stock Performance

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $15.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.46.

About Jumbo

(Get Rating)

Jumbo SA engages in the retail sale of toys, baby products, gift articles, household products, stationery, seasonal and decoration items, books, and related products. As of April 12, 2022, the company operated 82 stores, including 53 stores in Greece, 5 stores in Cyprus, 9 stores in Bulgaria, and 15 stores in Romania.

See Also

