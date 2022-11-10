JUST 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $48.19 Million (JST)

JUST (JST) traded down 8.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on November 10th. JUST has a market capitalization of $201.51 million and approximately $48.19 million worth of JUST was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One JUST token can now be purchased for $0.0226 or 0.00000137 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, JUST has traded down 18.8% against the U.S. dollar.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00003016 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0449 or 0.00000273 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0558 or 0.00000339 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 15.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000008 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $93.07 or 0.00565955 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0492 or 0.00000299 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,847.77 or 0.29479681 BTC.
- Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0611 or 0.00000371 BTC.
About JUST
JUST’s genesis date was May 5th, 2020. JUST’s total supply is 9,900,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,902,080,000 tokens. JUST’s official website is just.network/#. JUST’s official Twitter account is @defi_just and its Facebook page is accessible here. JUST’s official message board is medium.com/@tronfoundation/the-testnet-of-the-tron-based-stablecoins-lending-platform-successfully-completed-platform-662e0649209f.
Buying and Selling JUST
It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as JUST directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire JUST should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase JUST using one of the exchanges listed above.
