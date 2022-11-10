Kadant (NYSE:KAI) Releases Q4 2022 Earnings Guidance

Kadant (NYSE:KAI – Get Rating) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.90-$2.07 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.34. The company issued revenue guidance of $217.00 million-$223.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $234.00 million. Kadant also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $8.80-$8.97 EPS.

NYSE:KAI traded up $10.91 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $187.86. The stock had a trading volume of 62,625 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,689. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $171.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $182.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.12. Kadant has a 12 month low of $154.19 and a 12 month high of $240.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion, a PE ratio of 18.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.16.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 13th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 12th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.55%. Kadant’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.21%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on KAI shares. Barrington Research dropped their target price on shares of Kadant from $239.00 to $229.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Kadant in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a buy rating on the stock.

In related news, Director William P. Tully sold 505 shares of Kadant stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.36, for a total transaction of $86,536.80. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,346 shares in the company, valued at approximately $573,370.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director William P. Tully sold 505 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.36, for a total transaction of $86,536.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $573,370.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director William P. Tully sold 252 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.70, for a total transaction of $42,764.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,329 shares in the company, valued at approximately $564,931.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 1,957 shares of company stock worth $333,301. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in KAI. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Kadant during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in shares of Kadant during the first quarter worth $287,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its stake in Kadant by 11.3% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 1,719 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $333,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new position in Kadant in the first quarter valued at $335,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in Kadant by 88.6% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,386 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $617,000 after acquiring an additional 1,591 shares during the last quarter. 96.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kadant Inc supplies technologies and engineered systems worldwide. It operates through three segments: Flow Control, Industrial Processing, and Material Handling. The Flow Control segment develops, manufactures, and markets fluid-handling systems and equipment, such as rotary joints, syphons, turbulator bars, expansion joints, and engineered steam and condensate systems; and doctoring, cleaning, and filtration systems and related consumables, consisting of doctor systems and holders, doctor blades, shower and fabric-conditioning systems, formation systems, and water-filtration systems.

