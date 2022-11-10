Kanzhun (NASDAQ:BZ) Shares Gap Up to $11.95

Kanzhun Limited (NASDAQ:BZ – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at 11.95, but opened at 13.16. Kanzhun shares last traded at 13.26, with a volume of 34,789 shares traded.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on BZ shares. UBS Group raised shares of Kanzhun from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $29.00 to $27.50 in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Kanzhun from $21.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th.

Get Kanzhun alerts:

Kanzhun Stock Performance

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of 17.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.72 billion, a PE ratio of 59.82 and a beta of -0.67.

Institutional Trading of Kanzhun

Kanzhun ( NASDAQ:BZ Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 23rd. The company reported 0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of 0.03 by 0.01. Kanzhun had a net margin of 13.49% and a return on equity of 5.68%. The business had revenue of 166.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of 165.96 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Kanzhun Limited will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. KBC Group NV purchased a new position in shares of Kanzhun during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Kanzhun by 25.8% during the 2nd quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 14,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $387,000 after purchasing an additional 3,023 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its position in shares of Kanzhun by 44.4% during the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 15,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,000 after purchasing an additional 4,675 shares during the period. National Pension Service lifted its holdings in Kanzhun by 423.1% during the 2nd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 6,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,000 after buying an additional 5,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Kanzhun by 17.4% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 38,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $651,000 after buying an additional 5,714 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.32% of the company’s stock.

About Kanzhun

(Get Rating)

Kanzhun Limited operates an online recruitment platform, BOSS Zhipin in the People's Republic of China. Its recruitment platform assists the recruitment process between job seekers and employers for enterprises, and corporations. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Kanzhun Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kanzhun and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.