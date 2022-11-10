KBC Group NV (OTCMKTS:KBCSY) Announces Dividend of $0.30

KBC Group NV (OTCMKTS:KBCSY – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Thursday, November 10th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be given a dividend of 0.3034 per share on Thursday, December 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 12.14%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 14th.

KBC Group Trading Down 6.9 %

OTCMKTS KBCSY opened at $24.90 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.20. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.16. KBC Group has a 1 year low of $22.72 and a 1 year high of $49.43.

KBC Group (OTCMKTS:KBCSY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.17. KBC Group had a net margin of 21.94% and a return on equity of 11.19%. The firm had revenue of $2.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.08 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that KBC Group will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays raised their target price on shares of KBC Group from €59.90 ($59.90) to €61.00 ($61.00) and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of KBC Group from €63.00 ($63.00) to €67.00 ($67.00) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of KBC Group from €67.00 ($67.00) to €64.00 ($64.00) in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of KBC Group from €5.90 ($5.90) to €6.40 ($6.40) in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, KBC Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.91.

KBC Group NV, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated bank-insurance services primarily for retail, private banking, small and medium sized enterprises, and mid-cap clients. The company offers demand deposits and savings accounts; home and mortgage loans; consumer finance and SME funding services; credit, investment fund and asset management, and life and non-life insurance; and cash management, payments, trade finance, lease, money market, capital market products, and stockbroking services.

