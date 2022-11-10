KBC Group NV (OTCMKTS:KBCSY) Announces Dividend of $0.30

KBC Group NV (OTCMKTS:KBCSY – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Thursday, November 10th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be given a dividend of 0.3034 per share on Thursday, December 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 12.14%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 14th.
KBC Group Trading Down 6.9 %
OTCMKTS KBCSY opened at $24.90 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.20. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.16. KBC Group has a 1 year low of $22.72 and a 1 year high of $49.43.
KBC Group (OTCMKTS:KBCSY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.17. KBC Group had a net margin of 21.94% and a return on equity of 11.19%. The firm had revenue of $2.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.08 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that KBC Group will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current year.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
KBC Group Company Profile
KBC Group NV, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated bank-insurance services primarily for retail, private banking, small and medium sized enterprises, and mid-cap clients. The company offers demand deposits and savings accounts; home and mortgage loans; consumer finance and SME funding services; credit, investment fund and asset management, and life and non-life insurance; and cash management, payments, trade finance, lease, money market, capital market products, and stockbroking services.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on KBC Group (KBCSY)
- Charles Schwab is Making All the Right Moves
- Is Triple-Digit Growth Ahead For Digital Ad Platform Trade Desk?
- EV Maker Lucid Falls On Declining Orders, Rivian Up On Guidance
- Goodyear Tire & Rubber Stock is Becoming a Mighty Good Bargain
- Analysts Rate DraftKings a Moderate Buy As Growth Slows
Receive News & Ratings for KBC Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KBC Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.