Keebeck Alpha LP Acquires New Stake in Joby Aviation, Inc. (NYSE:JOBY)

Keebeck Alpha LP acquired a new stake in Joby Aviation, Inc. (NYSE:JOBY – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 14,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in Joby Aviation by 49.6% in the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 30,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,000 after buying an additional 10,050 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in Joby Aviation by 49.4% in the first quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,917,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,811,000 after purchasing an additional 965,127 shares in the last quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. bought a new position in Joby Aviation in the first quarter worth approximately $863,000. Nicholas Investment Partners LP purchased a new position in Joby Aviation during the 1st quarter worth $1,072,000. Finally, Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. raised its position in Joby Aviation by 105.2% during the 1st quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. now owns 198,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,313,000 after purchasing an additional 101,705 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Joby Aviation stock opened at $3.90 on Thursday. Joby Aviation, Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.61 and a 52-week high of $9.62. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $4.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.16.

Joby Aviation ( NYSE:JOBY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.16). On average, equities research analysts forecast that Joby Aviation, Inc. will post -0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on JOBY shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Joby Aviation from $8.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Joby Aviation from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Joby Aviation from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Raymond James started coverage on shares of Joby Aviation in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.00.

In other Joby Aviation news, insider Eric Allison sold 28,325 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.09, for a total value of $115,849.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 206,666 shares in the company, valued at $845,263.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Joeben Bevirt sold 18,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total transaction of $92,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 54,530,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $272,652,640. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Eric Allison sold 28,325 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.09, for a total value of $115,849.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 206,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $845,263.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 453,010 shares of company stock worth $2,216,287 in the last ninety days. 51.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Joby Aviation, Inc, a vertically integrated air mobility company, engages in building an electric vertical takeoff and landing aircraft optimized to deliver air transportation as a service. It intends to build an aerial ridesharing service. The company was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Santa Cruz, California.

